Did A News Segment Show A Racy Photo On A Reporter's Computer? (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Did a news segment show a racy photo on a reporter’s computer? That’s what he’s being accused of, but there’s more to the story.

You never want people to think you’re looking at porn while on the job. That would not be good. However, there is some content out there that might look like porn to someone walking by but it’s actually more innocent that it appears. That’s what seems to have happened in this situation. In the viral TikTok video, you can definitely see a woman in lingerie in a photo on his computer. However, as it comes clear you realize that it’s not anything scandalous–it’s just a post from Rihanna. It’s easy to see how it could be confused for something inappropriate. Check out the viral TikTok shared by @marcobarragan6 below.

Picture Of Rihanna On Reporter’s Computer Goes Viral

It’s easy to understand why people were freaking out, but it turns out it’s not a big deal. Right? Many people follow Rihanna and look at her photos. He wasn’t seeking anything out. Granted, it probably would have been a good idea to have something else on your screen when you’re going on the news. If you’re going to be on TV maybe have a blank screen or something else behind you. The reporter’s computer is now going viral and people are probably thinking he’s a perv or something when that isn’t necessarily the case. Get a better look at some of Rihanna’s posts below.

Is it sexy? Absolutely! Should you have it left on your screen at work? Probably not! Sure, there’s nothing too inappropriate in the video. She’s covered up enough to not show anything inappropriate, it just highlights her line of lingerie. Hey, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. That’s what this is playing at. The video was shared on her Instagram, @badgirlriri. The video is captioned, “get back in here and love me. the @savagexfenty Loveline collection just dropped for V-Day. get it online & in-stores now.”

It looks like the promotion is working and getting more attention than even they planned on. This reporter’s computer going viral will certainly help the line and help with awareness. Very lucky that it happened in a sense. The video has more than 4.3 million likes after being shared only a day ago. That’s huge! Hopefully this reporter didn’t get in any trouble and it’s all understood.

Cort Freeman was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He was named Clarkston High School 2009 Class Clown 13 years after graduating. Totally normal thing to happen. That’s thanks to his time spent as an Intern at Comedy Central and Social Media Correspondent for The Colbert Report. Cort has done comedy across the country, both standing up and sitting down. When he’s not trying to make you laugh on-air and online, he’s probably at home enjoying his favorite shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and The Office. He’s also totally uncomfortable writing about himself in the third person. Cort enjoys writing about comedy, food, sports, and entertainment. So, basically anything and everything.