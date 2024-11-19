Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Featured
November 19, 2024

Pervert Of The Day: Florida Man Arrested For ‘Jiggling His Genitals’ At Hospital

7-Year-Old Russian Coder

Enter To Win Tickets To See Metallica

November 5, 2024

Where are Dave & Chuck The Freak?

Epic Photos From The 2024 Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa

November 11, 2024

Tom Morello Says This Is The Rock Hall’s ‘Most Egregious Oversight’

Faked Death for a Woman?

Enter To Win Tickets To Bret Michaels Parti-Gras 2.0

November 5, 2024

Billy Corgan is Mad He’s Not on Any Greatest Guitarists Lists

Don't Miss

Ways To Listen

Must Haves

Sponsored

Download The ALL-NEW 98.7 The Shark App

How I Wrote That Song

Subscribe To 98.7 The Shark Tank Newsletter

Beasley Best Community of Caring

Use Alexa To Listen To The Shark

Recently Played on 98.7 The Shark

Rock News
April 26, 2024

Lou Gramm Has Mixed Feelings About ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Motorhead In The Rock Hall

Motley Crue: Hear First Post-Mick Mars Single ‘Dogs of War’

April 25, 2024

Richie Sambora Reportedly Not Happy With Bon Jovi Docuseries

Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘Crazy On You’ with Heart

Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland: Details on New Show

Who Should Induct Jimmy Buffett Into The Rock Hall?

Mike Pinder, Moody Blues Co-Founder, Dies at 82

April 24, 2024

David Gilmour Announced First New Album in 9 Years

View More

Dave & Chuck the Freak
November 19, 2024

7-Year-Old Russian Coder

Did A Drug Dealer Leave His Drugs On A Train And Report Them As Missing?

Mugshots Of The Day: Colorado Carjackers Lead Police On Chase

Pervert Of The Day: Florida Man Arrested For ‘Jiggling His Genitals’ At Hospital

Grandma Reportedly Pulls Cocaine From Her Underwear During Search

November 18, 2024

Crippling Banana Fear!

The Aussie Government Released an App Called “Chart Your Fart”

Woman Credits Botox For Looking Younger Than Mom While Using Her ID

Threesome Fun Facts

View More

Meredith

4 New Fried Chicken Spots That Opened In Tampa Bay

October 15, 2024

Linemen In Tampa Looking For ‘Bucket Bunnies’ On Dating Apps

September 17, 2024

Strange UFO Sighting Reported Over Downtown Tampa Last Night

September 12, 2024

Florida Man Hurled Chihuahua Off Balcony ‘Like A Football’ Arrested

September 1, 2024

$100 Refund For Hillsborough Residents On Transit Tax

5 Sexy Tampa Strip Clubs That Locals Recommend You Visit

August 18, 2024

Cocaine Worth $625,000 Found By Florida Boaters After Storm

August 12, 2024

Tampa Bay Woman Finds WWII Message In A Bottle

August 5, 2024

Tampa Named One Of The Smartest Cities In America

View More

Podcasts

The Jade and Andy Show – Angry Manifesting

27:44 Download Nov 15th

Tuesday, November 19th 2024 Dave & Chuck the Freak Full Show

03:16:52 Download Nov 19th

Crotch Cooler

01:07:01 Download Nov 19th

Pool Cleaning Tips

49:55 Download Aug 3rd, 2021

Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill

37:26 Download Nov 7th, 2020

Don Stanley Karaoke

15:22 Download Oct 4th, 2021

The Penguin!, New Star Wars Trilogy? and everything else

23:50 Download Nov 12th

Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras Concert Lineup

14:48 Download Jan 19th, 2023

Talkin’ Rock with Papa Roach’s Jerry Horton, Michael Starr of Steel Panther, and Shinedown’s Eric Bass

01:13:05 Download Nov 15th

View More

Dec 31st, 1969

Contests

The Gift Card Gold Giveaway

Enter To Win Tickets To Bret Michaels Parti-Gras 2.0

Enter To Win Tickets To See Metallica

Galleries

Epic Photos From The 2024 Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa

8 Celebrities You May Have Forgotten Were Veterans

‘I Voted’ Sticker: 5 Fun Facts About Civic Duty’s Most Iconic Symbol

Rating Rock’s Most Prominent Mustaches

Led Zeppelin: All 92 Songs Ranked

20 Unforgettable Hurricane Milton Photos

10 Iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction No-Shows

The Tao of DLR: 10 Classic Quotes from David Lee Roth

Beatles: Top 50 Songs Ranked

View More

Trending in Tampa Bay

One Of Travelzoo’s Best Places To Travel In 2025 Is Less Than 50 Miles From Florida

November 8, 2024

Rogue Kangaroo Caught After 3 Weeks In Florida

November 5, 2024

Lehigh Acres Man Busted By Vigilante Pawn Shop Owner Trying To Sell Stolen Watch On Facebook

November 4, 2024

Florida Bondsman Accused Of Bailing Women Out For Sexual Favors

October 31, 2024

1 Florida City Is Best To Be A Witch

October 25, 2024

Haunted Tales From One Of Tampa’s Most Spookiest Sites

October 22, 2024

3 New Tampa Bay Restaurants To Look Forward To

5 Things The Bucs Need To Change

October 21, 2024

Tampa Hooters Girl Lands The Cover Of The Sexy 2025 Calendar

View More