Pervert Of The Day: Wisconsin Man Arrested For Masturbating In A Grocery Store

Pervert Of The Day Tyree S Carter

A Wisconsin man has been arrested after being busted masturbating in a grocery store. Now, he’s the Pervert Of The Day on Dave & Chuck The Freak.

Don’t do what he did. Please, as a frequent shopper at the local grocery store, please don’t do it. The incident reportedly happened at a Piggly Wiggly in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Reports say a grocery store employee saw the man acting suspiciously and discovered that he was not shoplifting but had ejaculated onto the floor before leaving the store, per Kenosha County Eye. Disgusting. Kenosha County Eye reports that the suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Tyree S. Carter who is from Racine, Wisconsin. He was later arrested for the incident. You can see Mr. Carter’s mugshot provided by the Racine Police Department below.

Tyree S Carter mugshot

Wisconsin Man Busted Masturbating In A Grocery Store

Tyree Carter was arrested on one count of lewd and lascivious behavior – exposure, which is a misdemeanor offense. The Kenosha County Eye reports that Carter did something similar roughly 12 years ago. He’s now being held at the Racine County Jail.

What makes someone do that? Not only once but several times! It sounds like he was caught doing it twice which makes you think he probably did it and got away with it a few more time. So disgusting. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard something like this. We’ve talked about many similar stories also inside a grocery store before on Dave & Chuck The Freak. It remains unknown if the man finished on any of the produce or if it was just on the floor. I’m sorry, but it takes only one incident like this for me to never want to shop at a public grocery store ever again. Who knows how many times this happens on a daily basis. People are weird! You never know what they’re doing or what their motives are. You can’t trust anybody these days. Not feeling safe in your local grocery store is a major problem.

It seems like a lot of problems happen at grocery stores like this. It’s not always someone masturbating either. There was a story of a man causing problems in a grocery store with a machete and even an officer accused of lewd sex acts in a grocery store. Leaving the house is getting scarier and scarier. Always keep an eye out for people doing weird things in public.

