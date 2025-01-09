Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference

A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California.

Intense fires in Southern California have ravaged iconic areas, caused billions of dollars in damages and tragically killed five people at press time.

According to CNN, over 180,000 people are under evacuation orders, and 200,000 residents are under evacuation warnings in the Los Angeles area.

Officials have called the Palisades Fire one of Los Angeles’ “most destructive” fires in history. Videos on social media show infernos engulfing Malibu and Santa Monica, making beloved spots into unrecognizable metal frames. The brutal high Santa Ana winds and intense drought conditions have further helped embers to spread, smolder and create more fires.

Five fires are happening in the Los Angeles area: The Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire, the Lidia Fire, and the Sunset Fire. The fires have scorched over 30,000 acres combined, and JP Morgan’s analysts estimate nearly $20 billion in damages.

In the face of such devastation, the resilience of the Los Angeles community shines through. Here’s how we can help victims, first responders and animals. Every small action helps in rebuilding lives and restoring hope.

Supporting Displaced Families: Essential Resources and Relief Efforts

The American Red Cross has a Wildfire Relief Resource Center. Visit RedCross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a donation. The Red Cross is on the ground in Southern California, helping the community to “make sure no one faces these intense and fast-moving wildfires alone.”

World Central Kitchen has mobiled across Southern California to disperse meals to displaced families and first responders. Click here to make a donation.

California Fire Foundation has a Wildfire & Disaster Relief fund. This directly supports victims of wildfires. You can make a donation by clicking here.



The LA Food Bank is working with agencies across the state to help disperse resources across fire departments and affected areas. To donate, click here.

Helping Firefighters and Emergency Crews on the Front Lines

State officials deployed over 7,500 firefighters and first responders, and they further need support and relief. The California Fire Foundation also aids fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they serve. You can donate by clicking here.

To help support the Los Angeles Fire Department, you can also donate by clicking here.

How to Assist Pets and Wildlife Affected by the Fires

Many animal shelters in Southern California have asked the public to help with donations and monetary support.

The Pasadena Humane Society (where the Eaton Fire has been affected) reports they’ve taken in over 100 animals since Tuesday night. To donate to the Human Society’s Pasadena wildfire relief, click here.

Best Friends Animal Society is currently working on the grounds, helping other animal welfare organizations in the area. Best Friends has an Amazon wish list for emergency relief and supplies, which you can access by clicking here. To make a monetary donation, click here.