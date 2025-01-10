Quitter’s Day: 60% of Americans Made Resolutions, But Most Give Up By Mid-January

Stock Image

A new study from Forbes shows that six in ten Americans started 2025 with resolutions. Saving money, getting healthier, and working out topped their lists.

The numbers aren’t encouraging. Only 8% make it past a month. By the second Friday of January – dubbed “Quitter’s Day” – most people have given up on their New Year’s goals.

Money goals led the way with 26% of Americans in 2025. Health goals – fitness, wellness, and eating better – each got about 22% of responses in the YouGov survey.

Expert Masha Malka highlights what makes the difference. “Framing resolutions based on personal values creates intrinsic motivation,” she told Forbes.

Research shows it takes 66 days to form new habits. That’s way longer than most people last beyond the dreaded Quitter’s Day.

Age makes a difference in who sets goals. Younger folks are more likely to make resolutions than older people. Overall, 31% of Americans set clear goals for 2025.

Women run into special challenges keeping their resolutions. Day-to-day duties and society’s expectations often get in the way.

Some tricks help people succeed. Keep it simple, plan your steps, and get friends involved. Checking progress daily works better than focusing on far-off goals.

This tradition goes back to ancient Babylon. Those early goal-setters began their year in March, not January like we do now.

Today, Quitter’s Day helps people check in. It brings people together, helping them recommit to personal improvement.