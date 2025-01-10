Tampa English Pub Closes Its Doors, But Not For Good

After three decades on South MacDill Ave, Mad Dogs and Englishmen pub will close its doors on Jan. 14, 2025. The popular British pub isn’t moving far though; it’s relocating just down the street to 4918 S. MacDill Ave. The new location will be huge. At 5,500 square feet, it’s double the size of the current spot. Customers can check it out during a soft opening on Jan. 26, with the official grand opening following three days later. Local business owner Blake Casper partnered with pub owner Wilton Morley for this major expansion. While keeping menu favorites like fish and chips, they’ll be adding some new items to the mix.

Rick ‘The Colonel’ Craig, who co-owns the pub, shared mixed emotions about leaving the original location that became such a neighborhood favorite over the years. “It’s very bittersweet for me,” Craig told Creative Loafing. “I mean, my customers are my friends, and it’s where all my friends meet. We’ve had discussions like, ‘Where are we going to go in the two weeks between?’”

Before getting into the pub business in Tampa, Morley worked in Australian theater. His claim to fame? Casting a young Russell Crowe in an early stage role.

The bigger venue features a patio, tons of TVs for sports, and plenty of dart boards. Classic British punk and new wave will play throughout, from The Clash to The Cure. Existing staff will transfer over, but they’re looking to hire 120 more part-time workers to run the larger space. Regular customers will be happy to know their gift cards will still work at the new spot.

Spanish pubs with British influence inspired the idea for Mad Dogs. The family ties run deep. Morley’s father Robert made a name for himself as an English actor before his son got into restaurants.

The popular Sunday roasts will remain a weekly tradition. British memorabilia and historical pieces will fill the walls of the larger space, keeping that authentic pub feel intact.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.