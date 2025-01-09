5 Strange Foods Coming to the 2025 Florida State Fair

Curious what's on The Southern Comfort Funnel Cake? Keep reading!

It’s time to put an end to those New Year’s resolutions. The wild, artery-clogging foods being added to the menu at the Florida State Fair are sure to do a number on that whole weight loss “journey” you embarked on last week. Some sound irresistible. Others just sound… interesting. Here’s a rundown of the 5 wildest strange culinary options you’ll have when you visit the Florida State Fair.

Florida State Fair details

This year’s Florida State Fair opens on February 6 and runs through February 17, 2025. The Florida State Fairgrounds are near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Pop 4800 US Highway 301 North, Tampa, FL 33610 into your GPS.

Parking is free, but you do have to buy a ticket to get in. Adult tickets are $12 Monday through Thursday and $16 on weekends and President’s Day. Seniors can get a discounted tickets on weekdays for $11. Kids are $6 Monday through Thursday and $11 otherwise. Ride armbands go for $27 Monday through Thursday and $45 Friday though Sunday and President’s Day.

This year’s strange Florida State Fair foods

Alright let’s get to the wacky foods… that’s why we’re here right?

Baked Ziti On A Stick

Just when you thought you’d heard of every “on a stick” fair creation, All American Concessions is rolling out your favorite Italian dish… on a stick. Rigatoni noodles, a homemade marinara sauce combine with some mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. I’m not so sure about this one.

Strawberry Lemonade Donut

Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts came up with this one. It’s got a lemon buttercream and is rolled in a “strawberry lemonade crunch.” Add in some lemon gummy candy and a freeze-dried strawberry slice. I might be down to try this one.

The Southern Comfort Funnel Cake

No you won’t get drunk. Mama Jane, famous for her funnel cakes featured on The Today Show and Carnival Eats, created this new savory funnel cake topped with a creamy, house-made sausage gravy. If you have a sweet tooth like me, wait til you hear what she’s got planned for the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City this year. I’ll reveal that when we talk with her on Facebook Live Friday, January 10!

What The Dill-Io

Love pickles? This grilled cheese features a creamy ranch dressing with diced dill pickles. They add in some mozzarella, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Captain Max throws in some waffle fries and says you can customize it by making it Cajun style or adding bacon.

Campfire Burger

DeAnna’s Dount Buger came up with this odd one. Can’t decide if you want a burger or a hot dog? Don’t. Get both. This 1/3 pound Angus patty is topped with baked beans and a slice of gouda and a hot dog split in half.

Florida State Fair foods that aren’t so strange

Not so adventurous to try the weird strange fair foods this year? There are some safe bets I’ll be keeping an eye out for. Polar Bear Concessions has the strawberry shortcake crunch ice cream. It’s soft serve vanilla in a waffle cone rolled in a fruity strawberry shortcake crunch. Also for strawberry lovers, there’s Grandma Brown’s Strawberries and Cream cinnamon roll. The gotta have for me this year will be the salted caramel cinnamon bun from Cinnamon Saloon. See more choices here.

