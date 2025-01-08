Student’s Formal Wear Drive Helps 125 Tampa Teens Prepare for School Events

A teen’s clothing drive at Sickles High School got 400 formal outfits to 125 students this fall. Sophie’s Closet gives gently used dresses a second life for classmates who need them most. With just $250 from Eco Brothers Inc., the project took off. That small seed money kicked off a chain of donations that’s changed how local teens dress for special events.

Student council member Sophie Farnan noticed good clothes going unused. She channeled her concern into action, getting help from local shops, fellow students, and the TayK Foundation to make it work. “I thought repurposing formalwear would be the perfect project to raise student participation and help anyone in need, while being eco-conscious at the same time,” Farnan, a junior, said to the Tampa Beacon. The donations keep flowing in, and they’ll continue giving out the clothes until Sophie graduates. Money helps cover expenses, but the donated clothes really make everything possible.

This clever exchange keeps good clothes from going to waste. By giving formal wear another chance, the program reduces waste while helping every student join school celebrations. News spread quickly on social media. Updates kept everyone informed about available clothes and donation locations, while local businesses pitched in with both items and money.

Student projects thrive at this school. From creating pollinator gardens to book drives, kids constantly find ways to help their community. School staff smile seeing more kids showing up at dances now. This aligns perfectly with their goal to support students both in and out of class.

Anyone who wants to donate can help on Jan.12, 2025. The drop off donation event happens at Westchase Impact Martial Arts, located on Race Track Road, just in time for upcoming school events.

The business model is ready for other schools to follow. What began as one student’s idea shows how kids can tackle real issues in their community and now other schools want to start similar programs.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.