Powerboat P1 Grand Prix Returns to St. Petersburg in September

Fast boats will thunder back to downtown St. Petersburg this fall. The Monster Energy P1 Grand Prix takes over the waterfront Sept. 5-7, marking its fifth run in the city.

Spectators will watch sleek vessels blast through the water at 160 mph. Meanwhile, skilled riders on jet skis twist and turn through the waves. Prime spots to catch the spectacle stretch along the shore, from the Pier to Vinoy Park.

Albert Whitted Park hosts the kickoff Pit Party on Sept. 5. From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can grab bites from food trucks and catch country singer Andy Velo on stage. Teams will display their racing machines, letting fans chat with the competitors who'll soon battle on the bay.

The next day brings the main event. Speedboat engines roar as boats slice through the waters of Tampa Bay. Drivers push their skills to the max, wrestling their craft through hairpin turns and flat-out sprints.

Anyone can watch these thrilling races at no cost. Those wanting an upgraded experience can buy tickets to the VIP zone. This special area sits right by the finish line on the Pier, with food, drinks, and screens showing every move on the water.

These water races add fresh excitement to the city's growing speed sports lineup. St. Petersburg will soon welcome NASCAR trucks, too: their first race comes in 2026.