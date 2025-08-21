ContestsEvents
The end of the summer is the perfect time for a quick getaway that doesn't take much planning, especially if you're trying to fit in last-minute activities. But, any time of the year makes for a great, spontaneous vacation. The great thing about doing a last-minute vacation is that it doesn't take much preparation, so the expectations aren't as high. You could be pleasantly surprised to have as much fun on a last-minute getaway than on one of the big vacations that took forever to plan. With that in mind, Reader's Digest is naming the best last-minute getaways in the country, and one is in this state.

A Great Last-Minute Getaway in Florida

According to travel information from AYTM, July is the most popular month for Americans to vacation, "with 42% of travelers planning trips then. May sees the fewest travelers at 4.5%, while June, August and September have 24%, 21%, and 10% respectively." So, September is still a big travel month, and that makes for the perfect chance to plan a last-minute trip. But, as mentioned above, traveling during off-peak times can be great, too.

The crew at Reader's Digest has put together a feature with the best last-minute trips in America. "No worries—whether you want a stunning mountain lodge or a quaint bed and breakfast on the beach, these are the best last-minute getaways to book in each state," they note. It's cool to see their different picks, because they're not what usually show up on must-see travel rosters.

So, what's the best last-minute getaway in Florida? It's the Watercolor Inn, which is a special destination. "Located on almost 500 acres of gorgeous Gulf coast sands, the charming inn also borders Grayton Beach State Park where you can hike and bike the many trails or take one of the complimentary kayaks out on Western Lake," they note in the feature. That's certainly a unique pick and one worth visiting.

