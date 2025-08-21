Tampa Bay Sun FC Kicks Off Championship Defense with Firework Show

A spectacular light show will fill the night sky above Riverfront Stadium when Tampa Bay Sun FC opens their home season against Sporting Club Jacksonville on Aug. 30. The defending USL Super League champs start their new campaign with a bang.

Two months after clinching their first title, the team plans a night of celebration. The post-game fireworks display comes at no extra cost to ticket holders.

In a major roster shakeup, President and GM Christina Unkel signed ten fresh players this summer. Star signing Bella Kresche steps between the posts after her stint with Italy's AS Roma.

The squad starts their title defense with an away match on Aug. 23. At the helm stands head coach Denise Schilte-Brown, back for a second year leading the team.

Fans can now buy special title-winning gear from the team's web store. The new "Champions" collection marks their historic win.

This victory puts another prize in Tampa's trophy case. No other soccer club from the city had won a league championship before the Sun's triumph.

Can't make it to the stadium? Watch every USL Super League match on Peacock. Meanwhile, plans move forward for a new field in downtown Tampa.