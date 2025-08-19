Shore Acres Homeowners Left Frustrated as Just 20% Get Money To Raise Houses in Flood-Prone Area

ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 26: Vehicles drive along a flooded street as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Later today, Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In St. Petersburg's Shore Acres district, state funds will lift a small fraction of homes above flood levels. The state picked between 100 and 150 properties: just one-fifth of those who sought help through Florida's new home-raising initiative.

The state got swamped with 550 applications from Shore Acres for the pilot program. Officials will send out their picks by mail within two weeks to all who asked for aid.

"I know a lot of people were denied and are upset about that, but 100 to 150 homes in Shore Acres are going up. That is amazing — a win," said Kevin Batdorf, president of the Shore Acres Civic Association, to FOX 13 News.

To qualify, properties must meet strict standards. The state wants proof of three floods, major storm damage, or location in FEMA's special risk zones. Homes hit by Tropical Storm Debby, Hurricane Helene, or Hurricane Milton moved to the front of the line.

"We want to stay here, but we can't stay here, because if it's going to continue to flood, then our house needs to be raised," said Shore Acres resident Ashlen McIntire.

State Rep. Lindsay Cross wants more clarity on the selection process. "How those priority factors are being used to determine who is being awarded or not ... making sure the ones with the biggest needs are the ones getting fast-tracked — we are going to keep asking those questions," Cross said.

The state drew 12,000 requests statewide. Pinellas topped all counties with 3,676 submissions. Whether the state will reach its target of helping 2,000 property owners remains unclear.