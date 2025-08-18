Zito Has Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Gardens Bier Fest Brew & BBQ

Enjoy delicious brews and soar on epic coasters during Bier Fest Brews & BBQ, Busch Gardens’ beer-inspired food festival. Listen this week for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets!
ALL-NEW this year, Bier Fest Brews & BBQ runs Fridays through Sundays, July 25 – September 1, including Labor Day. Enjoy bold BBQ flavors, refreshing craft brews, and lively tunes in a festive atmosphere. Each weekend features a rotating selection of 30 to 40 craft beers, handpicked from over 40 breweries offering a variety of flavors and styles to explore throughout the festival!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 08/18-08/29/25
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 08/18-08/29/25
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Bier Fest Brews & BBQ
- Prize Value: : $629.89
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens