ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Storm Wipes Out Over $180K in Gulfport Beach Repairs

Fierce waves pounded Gulfport, Florida, last Sunday, destroying recent beach work and sending water into shops. The damage, worth $184,082, pushed city leaders to seek urgent help. Water swept away…

Jim Mayhew
ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Vehicles drive along a flooded street as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Later today, Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fierce waves pounded Gulfport, Florida, last Sunday, destroying recent beach work and sending water into shops. The damage, worth $184,082, pushed city leaders to seek urgent help.

Water swept away last month's fixes, including 1,400 tons of fresh sand west of the Casino. The sand had just been placed to fix Hurricane Milton's mess. "We're currently now in emergency mode," Justin Shea said per FOX 13 News. "We'll do the necessary emergency repairs needed to re-stabilize the beach."

Downtown took hits, too. Water seeped into Gulfport Beach Bazaar, though not as badly as before. Store manager Michael Hooper stayed calm. "Is it tiresome? Yeah, but you learn every time. After everything we've been through, this was the easiest clean-up," he said.

Near O'Maddy's Bar, a water main split open, spewing six inches of water. Quick work by repair teams overnight kept nearby shops dry, with final fixes done by Monday.

This latest blow spotlights bigger problems. At 54th Street and Shore Boulevard, workers are still fixing the seawall smashed by Hurricane Helene. "That seawall is important. That intersection has been closed since last storm season," Shea explained.

Within two weeks, crews will start fixing the beach again. Meanwhile, the city wants builders to bid on fixing the broken seawall.

A new water control plan should be ready by December. It will show which spots need better drainage systems.

Shea gave stark advice: "Know your risk, have a plan. Know what routes to and from your property floods. Avoid at all cost driving through the floodwaters."

City workers clean storm drains often. People can check flood risks on the city's web page.

Gulfport
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
person biking on Tampa riverwalk
Local NewsTampa Riverwalk Getting Ready To Open Roomy New Dog Parks for Small and Large BreedsJim Mayhew
AMALIE ARENA BREW FEST
Local NewsTampa Bay Lightning’s Home Arena Gets New Name in Multi-Year DealJen Glorioso
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: A vehicle is stranded in floodwaters as Hurricane Helene passes offshore on September 26, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Already a Category 3 storm, Helene was expected to gain further strength before making landfall this evening on Florida’s northwestern coast. Flash flood warnings extend to northern Georgia and western North Carolina. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Local NewsWeekend Storm Swamps St. Petersburg Streets, Locals Blame Construction SiteJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect