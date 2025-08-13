Storm Wipes Out Over $180K in Gulfport Beach Repairs

Fierce waves pounded Gulfport, Florida, last Sunday, destroying recent beach work and sending water into shops. The damage, worth $184,082, pushed city leaders to seek urgent help.

Water swept away last month's fixes, including 1,400 tons of fresh sand west of the Casino. The sand had just been placed to fix Hurricane Milton's mess. "We're currently now in emergency mode," Justin Shea said per FOX 13 News. "We'll do the necessary emergency repairs needed to re-stabilize the beach."

Downtown took hits, too. Water seeped into Gulfport Beach Bazaar, though not as badly as before. Store manager Michael Hooper stayed calm. "Is it tiresome? Yeah, but you learn every time. After everything we've been through, this was the easiest clean-up," he said.

Near O'Maddy's Bar, a water main split open, spewing six inches of water. Quick work by repair teams overnight kept nearby shops dry, with final fixes done by Monday.

This latest blow spotlights bigger problems. At 54th Street and Shore Boulevard, workers are still fixing the seawall smashed by Hurricane Helene. "That seawall is important. That intersection has been closed since last storm season," Shea explained.

Within two weeks, crews will start fixing the beach again. Meanwhile, the city wants builders to bid on fixing the broken seawall.

A new water control plan should be ready by December. It will show which spots need better drainage systems.

Shea gave stark advice: "Know your risk, have a plan. Know what routes to and from your property floods. Avoid at all cost driving through the floodwaters."