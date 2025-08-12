St. Pete-Clearwater Airport Breaks Monthly Record With 320,746 Passengers in July

ContestsEvents
Jim Mayhew
July 2025 marked a milestone at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport: 320,746 flyers passed through its gates. This surge shattered previous records, following June's breakthrough of 300,000 monthly visitors.

The airport saw a 9% jump in traffic for July, while the yearly count climbed 10%. These gains coincide with fresh upgrades to the site's amenities.

Travelers can now grab food and drinks at the newly opened Liquid Provisions. This spot serves morning meals, afternoon fare, mixed drinks, and soft beverages for those waiting to fly.

A new transit link called The Grouper now runs between the terminals and Clearwater Beach. Within two months of its start, the shuttle moved 1,000 people monthly. The service now carries about 30 riders across 10 daily trips, with total ridership passing 3,500.

Single tickets on The Grouper run $8, while those 65 and older pay $4. Small groups of three or four can ride for $20, and larger parties of up to eight pay $30 per trip.

Winter brings more flight choices through Allegiant. The carrier added direct routes to Gulf Shores, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Columbia, South Carolina.

With Labor Day approaching, officials predict packed terminals. They urge visitors to check parking options ahead of time.

