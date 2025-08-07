Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: August 8-August 10

This weekend in Tampa is jam-packed with a diverse range of entertainment options. Get into it at the National Gaming Expo, enjoy amazing builds at the Brick Fan Expo, or laugh along to Nick Di Paolo's no-holds-barred stand-up comedy. From gaming legends to LEGO warriors and the best of stand-up, there's something for everyone.

National Gaming Expo

What: Three-day celebration of all things gaming

Three-day celebration of all things gaming When: Friday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m. Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa

Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa Cost: $40 per day or a weekend pass for $90, plus $11 for parking

The National Gaming Expo kicks off at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, where an expected crowd of 30,000 will enjoy an ultimate gaming experience over three days. With prominent streamers, popular characters, vendors offering gaming gear and energy drinks, and so much more, the NGE will be an event to remember.

Brick Fan Expo Tampa — A LEGO Fan Event

What: LEGO expo with hands-on activities and amazing displays

LEGO expo with hands-on activities and amazing displays When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, Entertainment Hall, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa

Florida State Fairgrounds, Entertainment Hall, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $20.30

The Brick Fan Expo is a wonderful opportunity for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages, packed full of interactive areas, awe-inspiring displays, and hands-on activities. Marvel at giant LEGO cityscapes, the Lord of the Rings and Star Wars builds, and other impressive fan creations. Build your own designs in the art, STEM, and architecture zones, race a custom car against your friends, and test your skills in live challenges.

Nick Di Paolo

What: Comedian Nick Di Paolo

Comedian Nick Di Paolo When: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: Side Splitters Comedy Club - Tampa, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Side Splitters Comedy Club - Tampa, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: $40 and $65

Nick Di Paolo delivers stand-up that's sharp, fearless, and unapologetically honest. A veteran of "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn" and a "Comedy Central Roast" alum, Di Paolo has appeared on shows such as "Louie," "The Sopranos," and "Horace and Pete." He has received rave reviews for his specials and albums, and his politically charged humor and hard-nosed storytelling principles resonate with comedy fans who want bold, raw comedy without restrictions.

Other Events

From belly laughs with viral sensation Kountry Wayne to unique treasures at the Ybor City Saturday Market and the energetic fun of skate camp at SPoT, you can count on Tampa to deliver your favorite weekend activities: