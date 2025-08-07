America’s Biggest Improv Festival Gets Going in Tampa With 120 Shows and Workshops

The ninth Countdown Improv Festival kicks off in Tampa's Ybor City this August, bringing fresh comedy to four stages. From Aug. 6-10, performers will fill the HCC Ybor City Performing Arts Building and The Commodore theater with unscripted magic.

"It's egoless. At its heart, that's what improv is all about," said Kelly Buttermore, according to Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. "If you're up there looking out for yourself or trying to force your own point of view on the scene, it will not work."

TECO's support has added new options this year. Military members and veterans can now pick from more workshops. Kids get their own special show on Saturday afternoon, bringing back a crowd favorite.

Acts from across the country will take the stage. Watch as Rhode Island performers let fate guide them through Whatever Fate Decides with live tarot cards. A Wisconsin group brings their quirky Swept Away show, starring an unlikely hero, a talking broom.

Each night, The Commodore at 811 E 7th Ave. buzzes with activity. Tampa's own performers mix with out-of-town acts. Watch local lawyer Arthur Baker spin tales during Salud and Happy Days.

Opening night runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday shows stretch until 11:30 p.m. Sunday wraps up the festival with shows from 6 to 11 p.m.