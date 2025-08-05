Bucs Introduce “Express Entry” Using Facial Recognition at Games & Concerts

Next season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can bypass the ticket lines. A simple face scan at Raymond James Stadium will let them through special gates and into games quicker than before.

The free Express Entry system connects fans' facial scans to their Ticketmaster accounts. Adult ticket holders can walk straight in without digging for phones or paper tickets.

"One of the areas of feedback we consistently got was that the entry experience was a point of high friction, and so we were looking at ways in which we could improve the fan experience and offer something that was really easy, fast, hands-free and free flow so people didn't even have to stop," said MLB official Karri Zaremba to Fox 13 News.

Wicket's technology converts each photo into a unique number sequence for identification. To protect privacy, these codes disappear after each use, leaving no stored face data behind.

Groups can enter through Express Entry together as long as one member is registered. This first-of-its-kind system in Florida works for everything at the stadium - from football games to concerts - making it especially flexible.

Several MLB teams have already used Wicket's system with success. The Cleveland Guardians and New York Mets had smooth operations, while the Tampa Bay Rays used it until Hurricane Idalia damaged their home field in 2023.

The new system isn't mandatory. Fans can keep using regular digital tickets if they want, and those who try Express Entry can stop using it anytime.