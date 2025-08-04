Stellie Bellies Celebrates 25 Years of Budget-Friendly Fashion While Owner Faces Cancer Journey

A Tampa Bay clothing shop marks 25 years of selling affordable clothes while its owner fights breast cancer. What started as one store has grown into three spots across St. Petersburg, Trinity, and Seminole.

"I found a demand for upscale resale, there weren't many options, everything was gross and smelly, we really wanted to stand out as an upscale retail boutique," said Estella Myers, according to ABC Action News.

At the St. Petersburg spot, 30 to 40 people swap clothes each day. This keeps fresh items moving through the store. Some days bring unexpected treasures, while others yield basic necessities.

Working side by side, Myers runs the shop with help from her family. Customers skip paying tax all year, with extra savings in August when everything becomes tax-free.

Angela Parker shops there often and saves big. "I am on a tight budget and being able to find name brands so that the kids can still dress cool nowadays is really important," Parker said.

The store helps families in many ways. "When you have all those other expenses going on, sports and extracurricular activities, they add up, so not having to spend that money on clothes and allocate it for other items is amazing," Parker added.

The owner's daughter, Morgan Myers, knows why people keep coming back. "Things have obviously gotten so expensive, and it's hard to imagine people going out and buying everything for the retail price, so here it is just as great quality, just for less," she said.

Last year brought tough news when doctors found Estella's breast cancer. Yet she stays strong. "My community has been spectacular to support me; I have strangers coming up to see how I'm doing," Myers said.