Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: August 1-August 3

Tampa offers everything from prehistoric thrills to pop culture icons to make your weekend memories unforgettable. Explore the prehistoric giants of Dinos Unearthed, find your inner superhero at the Tampa Bay Comic & Pop Culture Convention, or let young artists shine at Kids Paint in the Trap. Whether you're geeking out over comics, painting with the kids, or simply enjoying the summer buzz, this weekend offers something for every kind of fan.

Tampa Bay Comic & Pop Culture Convention

Tampa Bay Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa Cost: Friday $35, Saturday $50, Sunday $35, Multipass $75, Ruby Pass $125, Junior VIP Junior (ages 11-15) 3-Day Pass $99, and VIP Pass $299

Tampa Bay Comic & Pop Culture Convention returns to the Tampa Bay Convention Center. This fan-favorite event features celebrity guests, comic creators, authors, cosplay stars, gaming zones, and immersive panels. Scheduled appearances include Gabriel Iglesias, Kari Wahlgren, Jim Starlin, Alicia Thompson, and more. Download the official TBCC app to view the full schedule, plan your Xperiences, and explore featured guests by day. Kids get in free with paid adult admission.

Dinos Unearthed

ZooTampa, 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa Cost: Free with zoo admission

Don't miss your chance to journey back in time — Dinos Unearthed at ZooTampa will be going temporarily extinct after Aug. 3 for maintenance. This limited-time experience allows you to come face-to-face with life-sized prehistoric giants in an immersive and educational setting. From towering carnivores to gentle herbivores, explore the ancient world like never before. Dinos Unearthed is a colossal hit for dinosaur fans of all ages.

Kids Painting in the Trap

The DIY Room, 7402 N. 56th St., 480 Building 400, Tampa Cost: $32.99

Bring the whole family to Kids Painting in the Trap at The DIY Room — a lively paint party where young artists can let their creativity shine. Children will enjoy creating their works of art while listening to fun music in a safe and friendly environment. An excellent way to encourage imagination, connect with new faces, and share moments of laughter.

Other Events

Tampa is buzzing with energy this weekend, offering everything from thrilling theme park adventures to family fun with yard games, fancy cars, and stand-up comedy. Whether you're looking to soak up the summer vibes or enjoy a night of laughs, there's something for everyone to enjoy.