Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: August 1-August 3
Tampa offers everything from prehistoric thrills to pop culture icons to make your weekend memories unforgettable. Explore the prehistoric giants of Dinos Unearthed, find your inner superhero at the Tampa Bay Comic & Pop Culture Convention, or let young artists shine at Kids Paint in the Trap. Whether you're geeking out over comics, painting with the kids, or simply enjoying the summer buzz, this weekend offers something for every kind of fan.
Tampa Bay Comic & Pop Culture Convention
- What: Three days of all things comic and pop culture
- When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m
- Where: Tampa Bay Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa
- Cost: Friday $35, Saturday $50, Sunday $35, Multipass $75, Ruby Pass $125, Junior VIP Junior (ages 11-15) 3-Day Pass $99, and VIP Pass $299
Tampa Bay Comic & Pop Culture Convention returns to the Tampa Bay Convention Center. This fan-favorite event features celebrity guests, comic creators, authors, cosplay stars, gaming zones, and immersive panels. Scheduled appearances include Gabriel Iglesias, Kari Wahlgren, Jim Starlin, Alicia Thompson, and more. Download the official TBCC app to view the full schedule, plan your Xperiences, and explore featured guests by day. Kids get in free with paid adult admission.
Dinos Unearthed
- What: Immersive animatronic dinosaur experience
- When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: ZooTampa, 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa
- Cost: Free with zoo admission
Don't miss your chance to journey back in time — Dinos Unearthed at ZooTampa will be going temporarily extinct after Aug. 3 for maintenance. This limited-time experience allows you to come face-to-face with life-sized prehistoric giants in an immersive and educational setting. From towering carnivores to gentle herbivores, explore the ancient world like never before. Dinos Unearthed is a colossal hit for dinosaur fans of all ages.
Kids Painting in the Trap
- What: Kids paint party
- When: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: The DIY Room, 7402 N. 56th St., 480 Building 400, Tampa
- Cost: $32.99
Bring the whole family to Kids Painting in the Trap at The DIY Room — a lively paint party where young artists can let their creativity shine. Children will enjoy creating their works of art while listening to fun music in a safe and friendly environment. An excellent way to encourage imagination, connect with new faces, and share moments of laughter.
Other Events
Tampa is buzzing with energy this weekend, offering everything from thrilling theme park adventures to family fun with yard games, fancy cars, and stand-up comedy. Whether you're looking to soak up the summer vibes or enjoy a night of laughs, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
- Summer Nights at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Friday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (recurring event) at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa
- Fun & Furious Friday. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Midtown Tampa, 3659 Midtown Drive, Tampa
- Cam Bertrand: Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa