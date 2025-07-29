Florida Permanently Gets Rid of Sales Tax on Hurricane Supplies Starting August

Florida will drop sales tax on hurricane supplies all year long beginning August 1, 2025. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new legislation that replaces the short tax holidays that typically lasted just a week or two each year.

The tax break covers twelve key storm items. You won't pay tax on basic supplies like batteries, or expensive items like generators. The list covers gas cans, carbon monoxide detectors, and heavy-duty tarps up to 1,000 square feet.

By making items tax-free year-round, the state aims to prevent panic buying and price gouging when storms approach. Tax breaks include generators up to 10,000 watts, plus common batteries - AA, AAA, C, D, 6-volt and 9-volt.

State officials review all items on the tax-free list. Fire extinguishers must meet specific safety standards to qualify. Life jackets need U.S. Coast Guard approval. Smoke detectors must have certification from state-approved testing labs.

The savings extend to outdoor safety items too. Shoppers avoid tax on ground anchors, tie-downs, and EPA-approved insect repellent. While regular sunscreen is tax-free, cosmetics with SPF aren't included.

All bicycle helmets are now tax-free. Previously, only children's sizes qualified. This change aligns with updated evacuation guidelines for storms.

School supply tax breaks changed too. Instead of a limited timeframe, families can now buy tax-free throughout August. This works better since school start dates vary across Florida's counties.

Florida's Revenue Department oversees the program. They decide which items qualify for tax exemption. Stores must update their systems to stop charging tax on eligible items.