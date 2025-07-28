ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

From Manhattan to Tampa: Bagels Worth the Hype

A new spin on New York bagels comes to Tampa as Baygulls opens its first location at 10007 W. Hillsborough Ave. The shop opens August 1, 2025, bringing authentic New…

Jen Glorioso
bacon egg cheese bagel
Getty Royalty Free

A new spin on New York bagels comes to Tampa as Baygulls opens its first location at 10007 W. Hillsborough Ave. The shop opens August 1, 2025, bringing authentic New York flavors to Florida's west coast.

From 6 a.m., bakers will churn out fresh, organic bagels until 1 p.m. Their menu blends classic with creative - from simple bacon-egg-cheese to crunchy bagel chips. Mini pizza bites add a playful touch, while beef hot dogs on bagels give lunch a different spin.

Coffee comes steaming with lattes, americanos, and bold cortados. Honoring Tampa's heritage, they've added guava-cheese pastelitos to their breakfast options.

Tampa's bagel game is getting bigger. The iconic H&H Bagels, a New York staple since 1972, chose South Dale Mabry Highway for its newest shop in 2024. Vito Rose, The Bagel Nook, and Jeff's Bagel Run have also set up shop.

Over in St. Petersburg, Seymours joins the scene, where Pete's Bagels crew dishes up breakfast and lunch with real deli style.

This bagel trend shows how Florida's food scene is evolving. Northeast newcomers find familiar tastes, while locals embrace fresh breakfast options.

Follow @baygullsbakery on Instagram for news. Opening day specials last until they run out.

BreakfastTampa
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Mother Nature Ruins ‘727 Day’ Drone Show, Plans To Reschedule
Local NewsMother Nature Ruins ‘727 Day’ Drone Show, Plans To RescheduleJen Glorioso
St. Pete
Local NewsSt. Petersburg Scraps Rays Stadium Deal, Charts New Path for Gas Plant SiteJim Mayhew
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Husband and wife Annie Diment and Ed Diment, put the final bricks in place on their Ice Age display, with a Lego wolly mammouth made from 400,000 bricks which took 9 weeks to build at ExCel on December 10, 2015 in London, England. Brick 2015 is an exhibition dedicated to Lego and runs at London's ExCel over three days starting on 11th December. It features displays including Harry Potter, landmarks such as Big Ben and a dance music festival. (Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Local NewsTampa’s State Fairgrounds o Host Two-Day Lego Fan Show in AugustJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect