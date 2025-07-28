From Manhattan to Tampa: Bagels Worth the Hype

A new spin on New York bagels comes to Tampa as Baygulls opens its first location at 10007 W. Hillsborough Ave. The shop opens August 1, 2025, bringing authentic New York flavors to Florida's west coast.

From 6 a.m., bakers will churn out fresh, organic bagels until 1 p.m. Their menu blends classic with creative - from simple bacon-egg-cheese to crunchy bagel chips. Mini pizza bites add a playful touch, while beef hot dogs on bagels give lunch a different spin.

Coffee comes steaming with lattes, americanos, and bold cortados. Honoring Tampa's heritage, they've added guava-cheese pastelitos to their breakfast options.

Tampa's bagel game is getting bigger. The iconic H&H Bagels, a New York staple since 1972, chose South Dale Mabry Highway for its newest shop in 2024. Vito Rose, The Bagel Nook, and Jeff's Bagel Run have also set up shop.

Over in St. Petersburg, Seymours joins the scene, where Pete's Bagels crew dishes up breakfast and lunch with real deli style.

This bagel trend shows how Florida's food scene is evolving. Northeast newcomers find familiar tastes, while locals embrace fresh breakfast options.