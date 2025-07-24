Tropicana Field Repairs On Track For April 2026 Completion

ST PETERSBURG – OCTOBER 10: In this aerial view, the roof of Tropicana Field is seen in tatters after Hurricane Milton destroyed it as the storm passed through the area on October 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Work crews at St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field push forward on the $55 million fix-up job. The new roof installation will start soon, with April 2026 marked as the finish line. Workers set up safety nets for a work base and used special radar to spot safe spots for crane placement.

The roof work starts this August. Crews aim to finish the overhead work by winter's start. After that, fresh grass goes down and inside fixes begin before the first pitch of the season.

The city needs votes on key matters. One big choice is ending the baseball team and the Hines deal about the dropped Historic Gas Plant District work. They'll also check new plans for four city spots.

A $5.26 million fix for lights and walkway power systems sits on the table. This adds to the costs shown in last fall's damage list.

The city must keep the building and lots in good shape until 2028. Storm damage made them add one more year to this promise.

St. Petersburg officials will soon pick new rules for the space. These cover where cars park, what gets stored, and where signs can go up for the team.

Bad storms hit the stadium hard, pushing the city to set money aside. The building needs to last three more baseball seasons.

Workers tackle each part in order: first the top, then the field below, and last the inside spaces. Each step moves toward opening day.

Builder safety tops the list of must-dos. Strong fences block off work zones, while ground tests make sure big machines won't sink.