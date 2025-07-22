Gator Named “Mr. Pickles” Hides in Seminole Bar & Evades Capture

Behind Five Bucks Drinkery in Seminole a clever four-foot gator has taken up residence in a canal. The uninvited guest appeared shortly after hurricanes Helene and Milton hit Tampa Bay. Unlike the transplants that fled after the back-to-back hurricanes, the lil gator stuck around 10 months later. So, the bartender decided to call him "Mr. Pickles", and thus a star was born.

Once the gator grew large enough to pose concerns, wildlife rescue groups got involved. However, the issue is hunting for the gator at night, to avoid any disruption or injuries in the restaurant during the day.

"It's like Rapunzel with a moat and a gator," said Brett Pope, general manager of Five Bucks Drinkery, to the Tampa Bay Newspapers.

The canal provides a perfect spot for this young gator. There's plenty of fish, bullfrogs, and thick vegetation for cover. With good food sources, these juveniles can grow rapidly.

On Facebook, "Seminole Happenings" keeps tabs on the gator's activities. While 80,000 members watch the updates, group rules strictly ban feeding or approaching it.

Each night, the rescue team sets up lights and blocks potential escape paths. But the smart reptile keeps evading their attempts, disappearing into the dark water.

Florida issued 15,000 trapping permits this year. Stats show that only eight people need medical attention from unexpected gator encounters annually. The chance of getting injured? Just 1 in 3.1 million.

Tough laws prohibit feeding wild alligators. When they start connecting people with food, they become dangerous. Most problem gators end up euthanized or in captivity since relocation rarely works.