Zito Has A Pair Of Tickets For You To See Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton will be live in concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall on October 31, 2025 and 98.7 The Shark has your tickets!

Extend your chance of winning by clicking HERE for more ways to win!

Peter Frampton is a British-American rock musician, singer, songwriter, and guitarist best known for his groundbreaking 1976 live album "Frampton Comes Alive!", one of the best-selling live albums of all time.

He first gained fame in the late 1960s as a member of Humble Pie and The Herd, showcasing his talents as a guitarist and vocalist. However, it was his solo career that skyrocketed him to global stardom.

Contest Rules: