Storm-Battered Treasure Bay Golf Course Faces Choice Between Entertainment Hub or Keeping Golf Alive

Jim Mayhew
Mini golf clubs and balls on putting green
Getty Royalty Free

Next week's city meeting will shape what happens to the storm-damaged Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis Center. Officials must pick: fix the golf site or turn it into something new.

"When you're a beach community, you have two things you have: increasing your tourism and getting amenities for anybody that comes here to visit, and then providing amenities for your residents, and I think those two things are very difficult," said Anita Fanelli, per ABC Action News.

Bad weather struck the site hard last year. Now city officials must weigh their options. Vice Mayor Tammy Vasquez points out: "We're still looking at different options for that and we have heard a lot of people that love the idea of making it an entertainment complex."

Plans might add music shows and market spaces. Yet many want the golf course to stay. They say it brings value to the area.

Local Ceceilia McCue sees good in the switch. "Definitely like an event space would be great for the area to do benefits or concerts or anything like that events for kids would be great for us to have," she said.

The site boosts nearby shops and food spots. Players often stop for meals after their games.

But some want things to stay as they are. Fanelli, who lives right by the course, worries about changes. "Treasure Bay is my backyard, literally and figuratively. Do any residents want something like that in our backyard, and I don't think there would be anybody who would say yes," she stated.

McCue thinks nights need more life. "There's just nobody here at night anymore, and there's nothing bringing people to this side of the beach," she noted.

The choice sits with city leaders now. Their vote will set the path: keep swinging clubs or start a new chapter.

Treasure Island Beach
Jim MayhewWriter
