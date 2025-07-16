Southwest Flight Evacuated After Smoke Report at Tampa Airport

A Southwest Airlines jet emptied at Tampa International Airport as smoke filled the cabin. The incident, which may have stemmed from a lightning strike, caused no injuries.

Southwest Flight 1476, bound for Fort Lauderdale, sat at the gate when staff noticed smoke near the cockpit. "Southwest Airlines Flight 1476 sustained a possible lightning strike Monday evening while parked at the gate in Tampa," Southwest Airlines said, according to Fox 13 News.

The company switched the travelers to a backup aircraft to finish their trip. Meanwhile, mechanics grounded the affected plane for testing.

Airport staff checked both the jet bridge and aircraft but found no proof of direct strikes. Emergency crews swept the area and spotted no major problems during their inspection.

The aircraft had flown from Baltimore but needed to land in Tampa due to storms. Dark clouds and lightning filled the sky that evening.

Southwest put passenger well-being first throughout the event. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," stated the company's announcement.

At 6:30 p.m., smoke triggered the evacuation. Technicians still hunt for the source. Passengers filed out in a calm, steady stream, following crew instructions.