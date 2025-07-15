Bucs Bring Back Classic White Creamsicle Uniforms for 50th Season

When the Tampa Bay Bucs face off against the New York Jets on September 21 to start their 2025 season, they'll be wearing exact copies of their original uniforms from 1976.

"The '76 Jersey represents a piece of Buccaneers history and serves as a tribute to the generations of fans and players who shaped this franchise," said Brian Ford, team chief operating officer, on Buccaneers.com.

The iconic design features white helmets with eye-catching red-orange-red crown stripes. The white jerseys showcase orange numbers outlined in red, matched with white pants. A special "Creamsicle 50th Season" patch completes the look.

These uniforms remind fans of 1976 when the team endured a tough 0-14 season. Players will find "Hey, Hey, Tampa Bay!" stitched inside the collar - a callback to the team's original fight song.

With the NFL's new rules on alternate helmets, teams now have more options for their uniforms. While the team has used orange details in previous throwback games, this is the first time they're bringing back the complete 1976 look.