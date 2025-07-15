ContestsEvents
Bucs Bring Back Classic White Creamsicle Uniforms for 50th Season

Jen Glorioso
SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 18: Tight end Jerry Bell #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs away from defensive back Eric Wright #21 of the San Francisco 49ers during a game at Candlestick Park on November 18, 1984 in San Francisco, California. The 49ers won 24-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

When the Tampa Bay Bucs face off against the New York Jets on September 21 to start their 2025 season, they'll be wearing exact copies of their original uniforms from 1976.

"The '76 Jersey represents a piece of Buccaneers history and serves as a tribute to the generations of fans and players who shaped this franchise," said Brian Ford, team chief operating officer, on Buccaneers.com.

The iconic design features white helmets with eye-catching red-orange-red crown stripes. The white jerseys showcase orange numbers outlined in red, matched with white pants. A special "Creamsicle 50th Season" patch completes the look.

These uniforms remind fans of 1976 when the team endured a tough 0-14 season. Players will find "Hey, Hey, Tampa Bay!" stitched inside the collar - a callback to the team's original fight song.

With the NFL's new rules on alternate helmets, teams now have more options for their uniforms. While the team has used orange details in previous throwback games, this is the first time they're bringing back the complete 1976 look.

The team will wear these anniversary uniforms for just one game during their landmark 2025 season - a perfect way to honor their 50 years in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
