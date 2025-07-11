Rusty Pelican Set for Reopening After Hurricanes Forced Year-Long Closure

Following an extensive closure from damage due to hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2022, the Rusty Pelican, a beloved waterfront event and dining venue in Tampa, is fully reopening on July 17. The venue was forced to relocate its historic gazebo after storms caused structural damage, and then major permitting delays and construction backlogs during hurricane season delayed repairs.

Kimberlee Hickok was one of those affected. “My now husband, his parents live in Tampa Palms, and his dad's health makes it so that he's unable to travel,” said Hickok, who lives in Buffalo, N.Y. “We decided that we were going to move the wedding to Tampa so that they would be able to attend.” She had to move her wedding, originally at the Rusty Pelican, to Buffalo after they canceled her May 2024 date due to pending renovations at the Rusty Pelican.

This lifestyle decision had both emotional and financial implications for many couples. The disruption also affected the broader community, with venue staff estimating that up to $1 million in lost event revenue.

Although the renovations were far more extensive than was originally planned, the Rusty Pelican benefited from substantial local advocacy, including from members of the City Council and a connection through a friend of an ex-mayor, which ultimately helped expedite the permit process. Ultimately, this was important in allowing the venue to host the graduation ceremony for the pediatric residency at the University of South Florida on schedule.

Throughout the closure, community solidarity played a vital role. Event planner Michelle Brady and other local businesses stepped up to help affected clients find new venues and secure refunds. Management acknowledged that the lengthy delay prompted frustration and negative social media attention but remained focused on transparency and rebuilding trust.

Now, as the Rusty Pelican prepares to welcome guests once again, its team is cautiously optimistic. “We'll be open soon to the public to be able to celebrate all those milestones with people again,” said Christa Watson, the Rusty Pelican's director of catering and sales.