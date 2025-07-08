Clearwater Marine Aquarium Opens New Winter the Dolphin Memorial Display

A fresh tribute to Winter the Dolphin now stands at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The display shows her prosthetic tail, film items, and mementos. Guests kept asking about Winter after her death in 2021, which sparked this new addition.

"I still see people who tear up, who cry, because they missed her because of Covid and they want to see her again, she meant so much to so many people," said Marsha Strickhouser to ABC Action News.

"Tales of Winter the Dolphin" brings the 2011 film to life. Visitors can spot Sawyer's bike, an animatronic dolphin from water shots, and actual costumes from filming.

In 2005, a crab trap snared Winter, bringing her to the aquarium. Staff worked with scientists to craft her groundbreaking artificial tail, a first in marine medicine.

Fan art fills one section, with pictures sent from across the globe. Young guests flock to see the memorial daily. Two kids, Henry and Willa Katz, flew in from California just to visit.

Marine rescue work continues strong. The site now houses four rare rough-toothed dolphins. "We are the only facility in all of North America that cares for this species," Kelsey Fisher points out.

These newcomers, Doris, Kitana, Dagny, and Wren, mark a fresh start. Fisher adds, "Very few animals in the world who are able to reach as many people as Winter did."

After "Dolphin Tale" hit screens, guests poured in from every corner of the world to meet Winter.