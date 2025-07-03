ZZ Top Drops Five-Album Vinyl Collection Covering 1979-1990

Rhino Records plans a special release of 3,000 limited-edition vinyl box sets on July 4. The music spans ZZ Top's peak years, when their sound shifted from raw blues to chart-topping hits. It's called From The Top (1979 to 1990), and it brings fresh life to five classic albums: Degüello, El Loco, Eliminator, Afterburner, and Recycler. Sound expert Kevin Gray worked his magic on the original tapes, pressing each album onto premium 180-gram vinyl.

"Our cover emerged unabashedly with a one-take stab onto the tape machine, and the tale was told and remains a recurrent requested number on stage and over radio stations everywhere," said Billy Gibbons to Bravewords about their version of "I Thank You" from Degüello.

These records track the band's wild ride from Texas barrooms to MTV stardom. Their biggest win came with Eliminator — it struck Diamond status and stuck to the charts for 24 months straight. Fans couldn't get enough of "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Sharp Dressed Man," and "Legs."

Gibbons spilled some studio secrets: "So many wacky gadgets suddenly seemed to appear in the studio. The temptation of experimentation took us all in... and some satisfying mayhem unfolded."

Afterburner shot to #4 and went five times platinum. The final disc, Recycler, struck gold too, going platinum with "Doubleback," which made it into Back to the Future Part III.

This box follows last year's hit collection of their early work from '71 to '76. Each set comes wrapped in faux leather with its own number. Music lovers can grab theirs now through Rhino.com or Warner Music Group stores.