Bucs Welcome Fans at Training Camp to Kick Off 50th Anniversary Season

Free training sessions at AdventHealth Training Center start July 24, marking the start of the Bucs' golden season. Three open practices await fans through August 7, with tickets available on Ticketmaster.

Eight themed days fill the schedule. The action starts with "Back Together Weekend" in late July. On August 7, the Tennessee Titans join the Bucs for a combined workout session that wraps up camp.

The 50th year brings extra flair to camp activities. Young athletes take the field for Flag Football Day on July 27. Service members get their spotlight on July 31. Women's football takes center stage on August 5. Season ticket holders close things out with Legends Day on August 2. At the field, guests will find shade, player meet-and-greets, and signing sessions.

Young fans under 14 who join the Jr. Bucs club get special treatment. They move to the front when players sign autographs after open sessions.

The Fan Zone buzzes with activity each day. Kids run wild in their dedicated space while the team mascot roams around. A shop stocks anniversary merchandise, and the cheer squad mingles with visitors throughout camp.

Safety rules stay strict this year. Leave big bags at home: only tiny purses under 4.5 by 6.5 inches can come in. Want to park? Head to Lot 14 near Raymond James Stadium. Gates open 90 minutes before practice starts, and it won't cost you a dime.

Stuck at home? Watch Scott Smith and Casey Phillips break down the action online. Their Training Camp Report streams live during open practices on the Bucs' website, app, and YouTube channel.

