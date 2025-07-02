Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: July 4-July 6

From waterfront festivals to hometown parades, Tampa is bursting with Fourth of July celebrations. Highlights include Boom by the Bay, RED WHITE & VIEWS at the St. Pete Pier, and Star Spangled Sparkman.

Boom by the Bay

What: Tampa's largest Independence Day celebration

Tampa's largest Independence Day celebration When: Friday, July 4, 2025, from 4 to 10 p.m., with the boat parade from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, from 4 to 10 p.m., with the boat parade from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 North Blvd., Tampa

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 North Blvd., Tampa Cost: Free

Boom by the Bay 2025 is a city‑wide Fourth of July celebration across Tampa. Families can enjoy live music, food vendors, kids' inflatables, and hands‑on activities. New events this year include a community pickleball tournament and an apple pie bake‑off. The grand fireworks finale will light up the sky at 9:15 p.m.

RED WHITE & VIEWS

What: Family-friendly Independence Day celebration and activities

Family-friendly Independence Day celebration and activities When: Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 2 to 6 p.m.; Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 4 to 10 p.m. (5th Annual St Pete Pier Run on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 6:30 a.m.)

Thursday, July 3, 2025, from 2 to 6 p.m.; Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 4 to 10 p.m. (5th Annual St Pete Pier Run on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 6:30 a.m.) Where: Spa Beach Park and Family Park, 615 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg

Spa Beach Park and Family Park, 615 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg Cost: Most events are free, with the 5th Annual St Pete Pier Run at $65.15 and private fireworks viewing for $25

Celebrate Independence Day at the St. Pete Pier with RED WHITE & VIEWS. On July 4, start your morning with the 5th Annual St. Pete Pier Run, a scenic 4-mile run/walk along the bay. Later, enjoy The Fourth celebration at Spa Beach Park with a Family Fun Zone, food trucks, live music by the 13th U.S. Army Band, and fireworks at 9 p.m. On July 5, the excitement continues with a high-energy water show featuring jet ski stunts and flyboarders. Don't miss the July 3 Expo and Festival to kick off the patriotic weekend in style.

Star Spangled Sparkman

What: Waterfront, family-friendly celebration

Waterfront, family-friendly celebration When: Friday, July 4, 2025, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Where: Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

Star Spangled Sparkman returns to the Tampa waterfront for a high-energy Fourth of July celebration featuring live music, face painting, family activities, and festive food and drink specials from Wharf vendors. The event begins with the Blessing of the Fleet, followed by a thrilling Water Ski Show and the Friends of the Riverwalk Boat Parade along the Hillsborough River. A spectacular fireworks display caps off the evening. Attendees are reminded that personal coolers, chairs, fireworks, and pets are not permitted on-site.

Other Events

Tampa Bay's Fourth of July weekend offers a variety of ways to celebrate, from festive parades to family picnics and thrilling theme park experiences: