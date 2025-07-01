Wesley Chapel Mall Kicks Off $70.5M Facelift To Create More Outdoor Areas

The Shops at Wiregrass changed hands for $70.5 million in 2023. The new owner, TriGate Capital, started work to transform the 800,000-square-foot space into a fresh outdoor spot in Wesley Chapel.

"The goal of the property refresh is to continue making the Shops at Wiregrass a one-stop shop for all things shopping, dining and entertainment in the Wesley Chapel community," said general manager Sarah Williams per the Tampa Bay Times.

Work focuses on the space between Paseo Drive and Piazza Avenue at Center Court. Workers will add shade structures and better lights, while setting up spots to sit and rest. Two water features on Paseo Drive will get updates.

When it first opened its doors in 2008, the mall stood alone in an area with few shops. Now it faces competition from Tampa Premium Outlets and Krate at the Grove, plus new projects like Avalon Park and Legacy downtown.

"We see ourselves as transcending the conventional notion of a mall, embracing our identity as a premier outdoor lifestyle destination," Williams said.

Shoppers can visit the Fresh Market twice each month when it sets up on the first and third Saturdays. Center Court now hosts Market in the Mall, where crafters sell their work.

The site keeps drawing new stores. Anthropologie just moved in, and Bosphorus Turkish Cuisine plans to start serving this year. Current food spots include Chuck Lager America's Tavern, Grillsmith New American Grill, Noble Crust, and Azteca D'Oro.

Changes will add more social spaces where visitors can meet and spend time. New plants and trees will turn walkways into green paths that make shopping more fun.