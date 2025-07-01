Genesis Star Phil Collins Applauds Ringo Starr’s Drumming Impact

Ringo Starr changed rock music forever with his unique drumming style. "What [Starr] did was perfect," Phil Collins told Michael Seth Starr, the author of Ringo: With A Little Help.

The Genesis star pointed to specific tracks that show off Starr's magic. "If you listen to the drum fills in 'Strawberry Fields Forever,' 'A Day In The Life,' 'Rain,' it's just staggering what he did," Collins shared with The Beatles Rare & Unseen Documentary.

His mark on music runs deep. Starr brought new ideas to rock, from his grip style to his drum tuning tricks. He put mufflers on tonal rings when others didn't dare.

His awards piled up fast, and the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame welcomed him in 1999. By 2011, Rolling Stone readers ranked him fifth among all drummers.

Collins first saw The Beatles' magic as a kid. At 13, he watched them film "A Hard Day's Night" at London's Scala Theatre. "I would recognize Ringo Starr's Ludwig drum kit anywhere," he wrote in his 2016 book, Not Dead Yet. He praised Starr's work on "Tomorrow Never Knows" and "All My Loving," tracks that showed off his skill.

In 2016, Collins named Starr one of his top five drummers. He admired how Starr made people notice drums in new ways. Take "All My Loving," it's trickier to play than most think.

At 16, Starr first picked up sticks. Playing left-handed on right-handed drums created his special sound. He cared more about feel than flash. That's what made him stand out.