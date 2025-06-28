This Day in Rock History: June 28

Not every single day in history is going to hold groundbreaking moments, but the smaller events play a role too. June 28 hosted some of those smaller moments in rock history and some bigger moments as well. From chart-climbing hits to legendary performances, this day has significantly contributed to rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 28 saw familiar names lighting up the charts and laying down tracks that still hold strong today, including:

1979: The album Van Halen II remained on the Billboard 200 chart, holding the No. 8 spot. It had peaked at the No. 6 spot on the chart in previous weeks.

1985: Phil Collins' album No Jacket Required held the No. 2 position on the Billboard 200, starting its upward trajectory to take over the No. 1 spot. It would eventually beat out the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack for the No. 1 spot in the following week.

Cultural Milestones

These rock cultural milestones occurred on June 28:

1978: Rock music did more than just fill stadiums, they helped communities. Members of Kansas became the first-ever rock band to be named Deputy Ambassadors of Goodwill by the United Nations Children's Fund.

2009: John Ronayne, who was an Irish classical and session violinist, passed away at age 77. He dipped his toes in the rock music world with his contribution to "All You Need Is Love" and "Yellow Submarine" by The Beatles.

2010: Legendary Bill Aucoin, manager for bands such as KISS and Billy Idol, passed away at the age of 66 after surgical complications due to his battle with prostate cancer.

2016: Scotty Moore, guitarist for names such as Elvis and Roy Orbison, died at the age of 84.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Stages across Europe and the U.K. were buzzing with energy on June 28 due to these memorable performances:

1968: Pink Floyd performed at the Music Hall in Shrewsbury, England. They were touring to promote their latest album A Saucerful of Secrets.

2003: Metallica performed at the Rock Werchter Festival in Belgium. The setlist included hits, such as "Battery," "Master of Puppets," and "Harvester of Sorrow."

2008: The Raconteurs, among other artists and bands, performed at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. This festival was a three-day event and spanned several genres, making it popular with all kinds of music lovers.