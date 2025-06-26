Moody Blues’ John Lodge Announces 2025 Tour with Special Guest Jon Davison from Yes

Bass player and vocalist John Lodge of The Moody Blues starts a fresh U.S. run this summer. The 19-city tour begins July 19 in New Jersey. More shows stretch into late 2025.

"I'm delighted that we are announcing these dates for December — we've been having a blast putting the new show together, and I am so looking forward to the July tour starting next month, and being able to continue it into December," wrote Lodge on Facebook.

The Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour adds seven winter stops across the Southwest. New cities include Austin and Oklahoma City, marking Lodge's first solo shows in these spots. The tour is named after The Moody Blues' 1973 hit, and it supports Lodge's new EP, Love Conquers All. It honors the legacy of co-founder Graeme Edge, who passed away in 2021.

Yes vocalist Jon Davison joins forces with Lodge's 10,000 Light Years Band. They'll play fan favorites like "Nights in White Satin" and "Ride My See-Saw." The set list pulls from classic records, including Days of Future Passed, Seventh Sojourn, and Long Distance Voyager.

At 79, Lodge shows no signs of slowing. After a stroke in late 2023, he bounced back strong. Summer shows run from The Vogel in Red Bank through Des Plaines, Illinois. The December leg starts at Cerritos PAC and wraps at Austin's Paramount Theatre on the 14th.