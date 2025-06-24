ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wander Franco Expects Final Verdict on Thursday in Sex Abuse Trial

Three judges will decide Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco’s future this Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Dominican Republic. Prosecutors are pushing for Franco to spend five years in…

Jen Glorioso
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - APRIL 08: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field on April 08, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Three judges will decide Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco's future this Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Dominican Republic.

Prosecutors are pushing for Franco to spend five years in prison. He's charged with sexual abuse, child exploitation, and human trafficking after allegedly having a relationship with a 14-year-old from December 2022 to February 2023.

"The Public Prosecutor's Office has evidence...and will present its findings next Monday...and request appropriate sentence," said prosecutor Claudio Cordero to ESPN.

Prosecutors gathered overwhelming evidence - 165 pieces in total. The collection includes bank statements, checks, and wire transfer records. Police discovered $103,500 in cash hidden at the young girl's mother's home during a raid.

Financial records show $17,000 moved through Franco's mother, Yudelka Aybar, directly to the teenager's mom. The girl's mother now faces charges of child exploitation and money laundering.

Defense attorney Teodosio Jáquez told ESPN, "That young man's future is being cut short simply because of comments on social media."

Franco, only 22, hasn't stepped on the field since last August. MLB suspended his pay and placed him on their restricted list. He still has $164 million left on his Rays contract.

In another legal issue, police caught Franco carrying his uncle's gun during a traffic stop last November. That weapons charge could land him in prison for six months to five years.

The young victim gave her testimony to the court in private. Prosecutors say her mother's sudden jump from basic bank teller wages to buying multiple properties shows she received hush money.

After the trial ends, MLB will continue its own investigation. The league could still punish Franco regardless of the court's decision. Under Dominican law, he could face up to 30 years in prison for all charges combined.

Tampa Bay Rays
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Opens New VIP Area With Air Conditioning
Local NewsMidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Opens New VIP Area With Air ConditioningJen Glorioso
Tropicana Field Could Become New Convention Center
Local NewsTropicana Field Could Become New Convention CenterJim Mayhew
Largo Central Park Plans Huge July 4th Bash
Local NewsLargo Central Park Plans Huge July 4th BashJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect