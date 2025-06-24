Wander Franco Expects Final Verdict on Thursday in Sex Abuse Trial

Three judges will decide Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco's future this Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Dominican Republic.

Prosecutors are pushing for Franco to spend five years in prison. He's charged with sexual abuse, child exploitation, and human trafficking after allegedly having a relationship with a 14-year-old from December 2022 to February 2023.

"The Public Prosecutor's Office has evidence...and will present its findings next Monday...and request appropriate sentence," said prosecutor Claudio Cordero to ESPN.

Prosecutors gathered overwhelming evidence - 165 pieces in total. The collection includes bank statements, checks, and wire transfer records. Police discovered $103,500 in cash hidden at the young girl's mother's home during a raid.

Financial records show $17,000 moved through Franco's mother, Yudelka Aybar, directly to the teenager's mom. The girl's mother now faces charges of child exploitation and money laundering.

Defense attorney Teodosio Jáquez told ESPN, "That young man's future is being cut short simply because of comments on social media."

Franco, only 22, hasn't stepped on the field since last August. MLB suspended his pay and placed him on their restricted list. He still has $164 million left on his Rays contract.

In another legal issue, police caught Franco carrying his uncle's gun during a traffic stop last November. That weapons charge could land him in prison for six months to five years.

The young victim gave her testimony to the court in private. Prosecutors say her mother's sudden jump from basic bank teller wages to buying multiple properties shows she received hush money.