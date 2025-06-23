Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Test Pressing Heads to Charity Auction

A white label test pressing of Queen's masterpiece, "Bohemian Rhapsody," from 1975 will go under the hammer on October 7. The sale supports the Brit Trust music charity. Since 1989, the organization has changed lives through music and the arts. They receive all funds from this yearly sale.

"With just a handful produced ahead of a release so artists, managers, and labels can check the audio is just as it should be, these white label test pressings can be highly collectible, and, as the past five editions of the auction have shown, there is demand for them from collectors around the world. As ever, I'm excited for this next auction, not least as we have an incredibly rare gem in the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody' 7” single," said White Label Auction founder Johnny Chandler on Queen's website.

This special 7-inch record marks five decades since the song first stunned listeners. It joins hundreds of prized items at the White Label Auction, an event that has gathered $215,000 for good causes.

The track's success tells an amazing story. Written by the brilliant Freddie Mercury, it first conquered the UK charts in 1975 as part of A Night at the Opera. After Mercury's passing in 1991, fans sent it back to the top spot. Then came Wayne's World. The movie pushed the song to second place in America the next year. What a wild ride for six minutes of pure musical magic.