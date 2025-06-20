ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

St. Petersburg Businesses See 60% Sales Slump After Rays’ Temporary Move

Downtown St. Petersburg merchants watch their profits sink as the Tampa Bay Rays play at Steinbrenner Field.  Mark Ferguson runs Ferg’s Sports Bar next to the empty stadium. He told…

Jen Glorioso
fergs
Jen Glorioso/BBGI

Downtown St. Petersburg merchants watch their profits sink as the Tampa Bay Rays play at Steinbrenner Field. 

Mark Ferguson runs Ferg's Sports Bar next to the empty stadium. He told the Tampa Bay Times his customer count dropped 60% when games moved. "We cut staff, work with fewer people, buy less stock, that's how we'll make it through."

The storm struck hard, causing $56 million in damage. City officials approved $38.5 million to fix the stadium. They want baseball back by 2026.

The ripples spread through the area. Cage Brewing now stays shut two days each week. At Ferg's, soccer matches pull in 100 fans, a far cry from the 800 who packed in for baseball.

Kyle Frantz at Poppo's Taqueria misses the old days. He told Bay News 9, "You can think about last year and you had people coming from different cities. You could see the jerseys. You had all sorts of people coming in."

The storms hit tourism, too. Hurricanes Helene and Milton pounded the beaches. Hotels still patch up damage from floods and storm surge that broke records.

Jarrett Sabatini owns Intermezzo and Bar Mezzo on Central Avenue. His spots miss the steady flow of fans who came "two or three times weekly" for games.

Pride Month usually draws 100,000 visitors, but 2025 looks different. The NAACP and Equality Florida warn tourists to skip the state, citing new laws.

Smart owners adapt. Ferg's added pickleball courts. Others focus on local guests. Sabatini puts it straight: "We can't count on tourists or the Rays."

At Craft Kafe, Teddy Skiadiotis saves cash to help workers through future storms. He wants backup power, but loans prove tricky. His words stay upbeat: "We thank our community and keep hope alive."

The Rays' deal runs through 2028 at Tropicana Field. The city thinks baseball will return in 2026 after workers finish repairs.

St. Pete
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
St. Peter Teen Racer Breaking Records In Italy-Dreams of F1 Seat
Local NewsSt. Peter Teen Racer Breaking Records In Italy-Dreams of F1 SeatJen Glorioso
Start Planning for Gasparilla: Early Bird Tickets Now Available
Local NewsStart Planning for Gasparilla: Early Bird Tickets Now AvailableJim Mayhew
Rays Begin Talks To Sell Team With Potential To Stay in Tampa
Local NewsRays Begin Talks To Sell Team With Potential To Stay in TampaJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect