New Production Details on Final Black Sabbath Show
Metal and hard rock fans can all agree that "Back to the Beginning" is going to be a massive show. But logistically, how will it work? After all, the lineup features some of the biggest bands in the world, plus the final performance from the original Black Sabbath lineup.
Promoter Andy Copping told Planet Rock that the event will use a revolving stage that will allow one act to perform, while crew members set up for the next act on the bill. He noted about the stage, "It is going to make things run really, really smoothly. We're hoping for a 10 to 12 minute gap in between each act, which I think is fair. Normally, you go to a festival, and it could be anything from half an hour to 45 minutes or more between acts."
More Details on the Final Black Sabbath Show
Taking place in Birmingham, England, on July 5, "Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.
Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.
Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.
Additionally, the show will stream worldwide. Fans can order their livestream ticket now at BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees. The website notes that VOD Replay of the concert will be available "from July 5 shortly after event conclusion until July 7 at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT."