James Taylor Rocks Show for Packed Crowd at St. Paul’s Xcel Center

At Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, music filled the air as James Taylor took the stage earlier this week. His 11-piece band backed him through a packed show that kept 12,000 fans spellbound.

"Minneapolis. It's great to be back," Taylor said after opening the concert, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press. Then, he quickly fixed his mix-up with a smile.

Jim Olson sat in the crowd. He's the one who crafted Taylor's guitars after a chance meeting at a 1989 benefit show, and Taylor pointed him out and thanked him for his work.

The 77-year-old opened with the 1975 track, "Wandering." What followed was a string of road-themed songs that had the crowd swaying. When he struck the first notes of "Carolina in My Mind," fans leapt up for one of several standing ovations. Despite his age, he still possesses a powerful voice, and he performs his classics with great skill.

Stars shone in his band, and the two-hour set had an intimate style. Lou Marini, known for his work with the Blues Brothers, blew his sax. Andrea Zonn added Nashville vocals, while Minnesota's Jimmy Johnson, a 33-year touring veteran, held down the bass.

Stories flowed between songs. Taylor spoke of his first trip to South America, when musician Gilberto Gil lent him a guitar after his bags went missing. That tale led into "Only a Dream in Rio."