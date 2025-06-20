ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

James Taylor Rocks Show for Packed Crowd at St. Paul’s Xcel Center

At Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, music filled the air as James Taylor took the stage earlier this week. His 11-piece band backed him through a packed show…

Laura Adkins
James Taylor performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on December 5, 2014 in New York City.
Gary Gershoff / Stringer via Getty Images

At Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, music filled the air as James Taylor took the stage earlier this week. His 11-piece band backed him through a packed show that kept 12,000 fans spellbound.

"Minneapolis. It's great to be back," Taylor said after opening the concert, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press. Then, he quickly fixed his mix-up with a smile.

Jim Olson sat in the crowd. He's the one who crafted Taylor's guitars after a chance meeting at a 1989 benefit show, and Taylor pointed him out and thanked him for his work.

The 77-year-old opened with the 1975 track, "Wandering." What followed was a string of road-themed songs that had the crowd swaying. When he struck the first notes of "Carolina in My Mind," fans leapt up for one of several standing ovations. Despite his age, he still possesses a powerful voice, and he performs his classics with great skill.  

Stars shone in his band, and the two-hour set had an intimate style. Lou Marini, known for his work with the Blues Brothers, blew his sax. Andrea Zonn added Nashville vocals, while Minnesota's Jimmy Johnson, a 33-year touring veteran, held down the bass.

Stories flowed between songs. Taylor spoke of his first trip to South America, when musician Gilberto Gil lent him a guitar after his bags went missing. That tale led into "Only a Dream in Rio."

A violin solo started "Fire and Rain," while sweet harmonies lifted "You've Got a Friend" to new heights. His son, Henry, joined him for a touching version of "You Can Close Your Eyes." Rich five-part harmonies filled each song. The band closed strong with "Steamroller Blues," a take on Marvin Gaye's "How Sweet It Is," and ended with father and son singing as one.

James TaylorMarvin Gaye
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Musicians Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath appear at a press conference to announce their first new album in 33 years and a world tour in 2012 at the Whisky a Go Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.
MusicNew Production Details on Final Black Sabbath ShowErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Chicago Celebrates 50 Years with Double-Size Greatest Hits Album, 50-City Tour
MusicChicago Celebrates 50 Years with Double-Size Greatest Hits Album, 50-City TourLaura Adkins
Ex-REO Speedwagon Singer Terry Luttrell Makes It Through Car Wreck After Reunion Show
MusicEx-REO Speedwagon Singer Terry Luttrell Makes It Through Car Wreck After Reunion ShowLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect