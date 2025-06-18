Pickle & Pint Opens in Largo: Combines Pickleball, Dining, and Fun Under One Roof

A sprawling indoor sports center, Pickle & Pint, just started welcoming players at 13200 S. Belcher Road in Largo. The site spans 32,000 square feet with 12 courts, plus spots to eat and drink.

This fresh addition marks another step in the growth of indoor courts across Pinellas County, where Dink House Pickleball Club already draws crowds. More spots will soon pop up: St. Pete Athletic Paddle & Social, Pickleball Kingdom, and Dill Dinkers are all set to start soon.

"As of right now, we're doing really well and very grateful for the community to support us and everyone else that has been coming day to day," said Zachary Weir to St. Pete Catalyst.

The site sits in a sweet spot. "The reason why we wanted Largo was because it's kind of in the middle of all of the major cities, like Clearwater, Tampa, St. Pete," Weir said.

Players can switch things up with ping pong tables and cornhole boards between matches. Before building inside, staff checked local outdoor spots. Now, games keep going no matter what storms blow through.

Players pick from three plans: P&P Plus, P&P Pro, and P&P Prestige. Each one cuts court costs differently and opens doors to special games and groups. Not ready to commit? A free P&P pass lets you book courts three days ahead.

The perfect spot showed up fast. "We found this place, and it actually was the only place we toured in person, and we actually had other franchises that wanted the place, and the owners of the building decided to go with us," Weir said.