Bryan Adams Announces 40-City North American Tour with Pat Benatar for 2025

Bryan Adams announced a massive tour across North America starting September 11, 2025. The shows start in Kamloops, British Columbia, then wind through cities in Canada and the U.S.

"I'm so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll with the Punches Tour. We'll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album," Adams said in a press release.

Canadian fans get first dibs on 19 shows. After that, Adams crosses the border for 21 U.S. performances. Starting October 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, the music rolls on until the final show lights up Minneapolis on November 26. Some notable U.S. stops include:

TD Garden, Boston, MA on Oct. 26

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA on Oct. 29

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY on Oct. 30

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC on Nov. 5

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL on Nov. 10

Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 18

You can find all of his tour stops on his official website here.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will fire up U.S. crowds as special guests. In Canada, The Sheepdogs take most opening slots, while Amanda Marshall steps in for Kelowna's September 24 show and Calgary's September 26 performance.

Adams will bring songs from his upcoming Roll with the Punches to the stage. This follows his 2022 release So Happy It Hurts. The new album's release date stays under wraps for now.