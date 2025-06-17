Anthony Mackie as Captain America Will Reportedly Have a Lot of Screen Time on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ In Spite of Ensemble Cast

According to recent reports, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America 2.0 (now with wings!) is getting a whole lotta screen time in Avengers: Doomsday. Even though the cast is packed tighter than Chris Hemsworth’s abs, Sam’s still flying high above the rest.

If you’ve been confused since the Captain America you remembered is Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, he passed the vibranium baton to Wilson and peaced out to the past at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Not a sidekick. Not “the Falcon with a shield.” He is Cap. Period. And in Avengers: Doomsday, a film that’s shaping up to feature every MCU hero, side character, and possibly some mutants, Sam is reportedly front and center.

Anthony Mackie as Captain America Will Lead Avengers: Doomsday

As reported by The Cosmic Circus (via MovieWeb), Avengers: Doomsday, will be “led” by Mackie as Captain America. The upcoming movie boasts an ensemble cast, particularly the return of Robert Downey Jr. (albeit as Dr. Doom). The cast also include the OG MCU stars Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Fantastic Four: First Steps casts Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as well as X-Men stars Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romjin, James Marden, and Channing Tatum.

Black Panther and Shang-Chi will also have big supporting roles along with Doctor Strange, although Strange’s fate is a little “uncertain.” There’s no third solo movie for Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange yet, and whatever happens to him on Doomsday, will give us an idea if Doctor Strange 3 is still a go.

Avengers Assemble

In Mackie’s first MCU starring movie as Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World, Sam discovered that there are multiverse dangers threatening Earth. Brave New World and Thunderbolts* show us Sam is trying to reassemble the Avengers to help in whatever threat. The reunion will most likely happen on Doomsday, putting Sam in front and center.