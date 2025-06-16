Scorsese’s ‘Beatles ’64’ Captures Band’s American Debut Through Enhanced Footage

Through advanced technology, David Tedeschi and Martin Scorsese's Disney+ film, Beatles '64, brings new life to The Beatles' U.S. debut in February 1964. The band's innovative approach to music influenced many filmmakers and artists. Peter Jackson's team worked magic on long-hidden film reels, making old moments shine anew.

"You have to understand, it was the end of the origins of rock and roll. ... There was still a lot going on, but [rock and roll] needed something fresh. And America needed something fresh too,” said Scorsese to IndieWire. He noted that the nation was still reeling from President Kennedy's assassination.

Albert and David Maysles shot striking scenes that stayed locked away since 1964. United Artists feared they might steal thunder from "A Hard Day's Night." These clips pull back the curtain on quiet backstage moments while catching raw fan reactions at early shows. The Maysles brothers caught pure gold in their street talks and interviews.

Fresh chats with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr mix with David Lynch's final filmed words. He watched them play their first U.S. show at the Washington Coliseum. Old photos sparked McCartney's memories during filming, and Starr brought his 1964 gear to life, showing off his original drums and stage clothes with pride while reminiscing about the past.

At first, critics mocked the band's hair. Even Scorsese doubted The Beatles until "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" caught his ear at NYU. "I listened and I admitted to myself, 'That's really good,'" he said.