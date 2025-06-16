Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted for Attempted Murder in Miami Shooting

Miami police put out an arrest warrant charging former NFL player Antonio Brown with attempted murder after a shooting outside a Little Haiti boxing event on May 16.

Police set bail at $10,000 along with house arrest requirements. At the scene, cops let the suspect go when they couldn't find a weapon - though they later found two shell casings and an empty gun holster nearby.

Security cameras caught the former Buccaneer hitting another person, starting a fight. The video then shows the suspect chasing the victim through a NE 67th Street parking lot, pulling out a gun just before midnight.

The victim said someone shot at him twice, with one bullet grazing his neck. Several witnesses told event security they saw a gun during the fight.

Phone videos showed Brown grabbing a gun from security before firing it. Since police announced the warrant on June 16, they haven't been able to find him.

This is just the latest trouble with the law for the talented receiver since leaving the NFL in 2022. His last game ended weirdly when he walked off on his Tampa Bay teammates mid-game against the Jets.

The four-time All-Pro made his name in Pittsburgh before things went downhill. His time with both the Raiders and Buccaneers ended in ugly fights with team leaders.