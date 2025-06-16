FDOT Reports Uptick in Crashes on New Howard Frankland Bridge

Since March 2025, crashes have hit the new Howard Frankland Bridge, with FHP counting 35 accidents. Most wrecks happen at Tampa's curved approach.

"It's very concerning," said David Alonso, FDOT construction manager, to Bay News 9.

The huge bridge, costing $865 million, carries 250,000 vehicles between Tampa and St. Petersburg daily. Temporary road bends during construction have led to this worrying pattern.

"There are solid white lines in that curve area... Don't be trying to change lanes during that curve. That's where we've seen some crashes occur," said Sgt. Steve Gaskins with FHP.

FDOT put up new warning signs about work zones and speed limits. Fresh markers now show drivers safe spots to pull over after crashes.

These road bends need to stay while work goes on. In three months, when the old southbound part becomes northbound lanes, the road will straighten out.

Sitting 10 feet higher than the old bridge to handle big storms, the span will soon have eight total lanes - four each way. Next year adds toll express lanes.

Made to last 100 years, the bridge will open to bikes and pedestrians in spring 2026, offering new ways to cross the bay.

The move to new southbound lanes happened March 25, while crews tear down old sections. Similar changes in connected projects made crash risks rise during switches.