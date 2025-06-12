Rolling Stones Turn to New Album After Scrapping Potential 2025 European Tour

Inside London's Metropolis Studios, music legends craft their next masterpiece. Since April, fresh tracks have taken shape under producer Andrew Watt's watch, marking The Rolling Stones' 25th studio venture. To be close to the studio, Keith Richards is staying at The Dorchester Hotel in London despite its high prices. Lead singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Ronnie Wood join him in the studio.

According to The Sun, a source said, "Mick, Keith and Ronnie have been secretly recording their new record with their drummer Steve Jordan. They've got 13 songs they're happy with and they are discussing when they can release it."

Stadium booking snags and travel hurdles forced the band to cancel their rumored UK and European shows. "Originally, the plan was for them to bring their huge US tour to the UK and Europe this summer, but promoters couldn't get the dates to work," the source added. The cancellation disappointed many fans looking forward to more live shows after a successful North American tour in 2024. Packed venues attracted 880,000 music lovers.

This new album follows their 2023 release, Hackney Diamonds. It was their first original work in 18 years, and it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Watt stays on as producer, maintaining the creative spark that made their last work shine. In November, fans will get a special treat marking Wood's 50th anniversary with the band. A remastered version of their 1976 Black and Blue album will hit shelves with two fresh cuts.