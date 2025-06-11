This Day in Rock History: June 11

Raw, rebellious, and revolutionary, rock 'n' roll history consists of various transformative moments that provide the soundtrack to American history. Much has transpired over the years in terms of breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, and notable recordings. Here are some highlights from June 11.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Noteworthy songs and rock 'n' roll artists' accomplishments on June 11 include:
- 1957: Elvis Presley and RCA Victor released "(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear," a song from the soundtrack of his second movie, Loving You. The single held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks and topped the R&B Best Sellers List and country charts.
- 1991: Lynyrd Skynyrd released Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991, their sixth studio album — the first since the tragic 1977 plane crash that killed three of their band members. The album peaked at No. 64 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These momentous recordings and performances occurred on June 11:
- 1972: Led Zeppelin performed at the Civic Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Their set list included "Stairway to Heaven," "Whole Lotta Love," and "Heartbreak Hotel." Tickets reportedly sold for $5.50 to $7.50.
- 1988: A cross-section of musical royalty celebrated Nelson Mandela's 70th birthday with a tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Among the performers were Whitney Houston, Phil Collins, Dire Straits, Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, George Michael, Eric Clapton, UB40, The Eurythmics, and Simple Minds. The concert was broadcast to more than 60 countries.
- 1992: U2 played a version of ABBA's "Dancing Queen" during a concert in Stockholm, Sweden, with the help of two former ABBA members, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Anderson. ABBA had broken up 10 years earlier.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The rock industry faced changes and challenges on June 11:
- 1964: The Rolling Stones try to hold a press conference in a traffic median on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, a day after a recording session at the famed Chess Studios. After a crowd gathered and traffic began to back up, police forced the gathering to a sidewalk.
- 1966: European radio stations mistakenly reported the death of Roger Daltrey, the lead singer of The Who. In reality, the band's guitarist, Pete Townshend, had been injured in a car accident a few days earlier.
- 2002: Beatles icon Paul McCartney married Heather Mills in a ceremony at a castle in Ireland in front of 300 guests, including Elton John and fellow Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr. The marriage ended in divorce in 2008.
- 2016: Queen Elizabeth II announced that singer Rod Stewart had been knighted in honor of his musicianship and philanthropy.
Led Zeppelin, the Stones, the Beatles and Elvis Presley contributed breakthrough hits and interesting milestones to rock history on June 11.